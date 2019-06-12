Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Eakins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Eakins


1930 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Eakins Obituary
Peacefully in the late evening of ­October 30, 2018, Jean Eakins ­released her grip upon a life well lived and went to be with her beloved friends and family in Heaven.
Always busy with family and friends, Jean was known for her generosity and loyalty. A keen parent volunteer, Jean was active in her children's lives. Her last job was her most favourite - secretary at Massey Vanier Regional High School in Cowansville. Jean was well loved and a fierce ­defender of her "kids". Jean's greatest joy in her later years was found in her grandson Sebastian and her daughter Kathy.
Jean was predeceased by her ­parents the Reverend Frederick Joseph (Paddy) and Etta Sinnamon, her husband Dr. Peter Eakins and beloved son Tommy. She is survived by her daughter Kathy and grandson Sebastian. 
A burial/memorial service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mystic Cemetery, the Rev. Andy O'Donnell presiding.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.