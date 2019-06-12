|
|
Peacefully in the late evening of October 30, 2018, Jean Eakins released her grip upon a life well lived and went to be with her beloved friends and family in Heaven.
Always busy with family and friends, Jean was known for her generosity and loyalty. A keen parent volunteer, Jean was active in her children's lives. Her last job was her most favourite - secretary at Massey Vanier Regional High School in Cowansville. Jean was well loved and a fierce defender of her "kids". Jean's greatest joy in her later years was found in her grandson Sebastian and her daughter Kathy.
Jean was predeceased by her parents the Reverend Frederick Joseph (Paddy) and Etta Sinnamon, her husband Dr. Peter Eakins and beloved son Tommy. She is survived by her daughter Kathy and grandson Sebastian.
A burial/memorial service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mystic Cemetery, the Rev. Andy O'Donnell presiding.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 13, 2019