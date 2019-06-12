Peacefully in the late evening of ­October 30, 2018, Jean Eakins ­released her grip upon a life well lived and went to be with her beloved friends and family in Heaven.

Always busy with family and friends, Jean was known for her generosity and loyalty. A keen parent volunteer, Jean was active in her children's lives. Her last job was her most favourite - secretary at Massey Vanier Regional High School in Cowansville. Jean was well loved and a fierce ­defender of her "kids". Jean's greatest joy in her later years was found in her grandson Sebastian and her daughter Kathy.

Jean was predeceased by her ­parents the Reverend Frederick Joseph (Paddy) and Etta Sinnamon, her husband Dr. Peter Eakins and beloved son Tommy. She is survived by her daughter Kathy and grandson Sebastian.

A burial/memorial service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mystic Cemetery, the Rev. Andy O'Donnell presiding. Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 13, 2019