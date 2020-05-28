It is with sadness that the family of Jean Mary Thayer (Camber, Keefe) of Ogden, QC, announces her death at the Magog Hospital on May 16, 2020. Jean passed away peacefully with her Goddaughter Lisa Ross at her side.

Born in Magog in 1936, Jean was the daughter of Claude and Helen (Robinson) Thayer. She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband Percy Camber; and her brothers James, Raymond, Donald and Douglas. Jean is survived by her husband Charlie Keefe; her daughters Louise (Rex Boldon) and Wendy (Ron Lambert); her grandsons Ryley (Mallory) and Fraser Boldon (Laura); her great-grandson William Boldon; her sister Barbara (Rod Hatch); her brother Wayne (Cheryl); her sisters-in-law Edna McKelvey and Ann and Irene Thayer; a great many nieces and nephews including her special nieces Lisa (Marc) and Laura Ross (Crys) and her special nephews Erwin (Sharon) and Richard Camber (SuzAnne); her step-children Laura (Jean), Marc (Suzanne), and Tammy (Andrew); and her step grandchildren Valerie, Melanie, Jordan, Taylor, Zoey, Lakesha, Jed, Desmond, Patience and Galen.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the MacPherson Cemetery in Georgeville, QC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the MacPherson Cemetery, the Manoir Stanstead or any charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness shown to Jean by all her caregivers at the Magog Hospital and Manoir Stanstead. Special gratitude goes to her Goddaughter Lisa Ross.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store