Passed away peacefully at the Pinecrest Nursing home in Plantagenet, Ontario on May 5, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late George Louis Monty and daughter of the late Judson and Eliza Farwell.

She is survived by her 3 children: Brian (Erica), Susan, Jeff (Linda); her 6 grandchildren: Todd, Robin, George, Shane, Stephanie, Renee, her 9 great-grandchildren: (Mathew, Sydney, Wyatt, Nolan, Zoe, Bronwyn, Etta, Theo and Archie,); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is predeceased by her sisters Norma, Joyce (Bill), and Esther (late Clovis Cote); her brothers Donnie (Olene), Arthur, Albert.

A celebration of her life as a mother, wife, teacher, caregiver and friend is planned for Spring 2021 at Ives Hill.

