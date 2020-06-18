Jean (Kerr) Todd
1926-2020
Passed away peacefully at the Hôtel-Dieu, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Herbert Andrew Todd (2017). Jean was predeceased by her brother Ronald Kerr (Jean Goodhue) and her two sisters Vonda Todd and Audrey Crawford. She leaves to mourn her sisters Helen Matthews and Irene Morrow along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jean's caregivers Cathy Ord who was with Jean and Herbert for her last eight years, and to Susan Ward Sylvester, Dawn Evans, Jewel Aulis and Bernie Taylor.
A private graveside service has taken place.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
