Jeanne (Brouillette) Robidas


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne (Brouillette) Robidas Obituary
In Sherbrooke, on March 20, 2019, at the age of 93, passed away Mrs. Jeanne Brouillette, wife of the late Paul-André Robidas. She was ­formerly from Mansonville.
Cremation was entrusted to the: Complexe Funéraire Steve L. Elkas Inc., 4230 Rue Bertrand-Fabi, ­Sherbrooke, Qc.
In order to respect the last wishes of Mrs. Jeanne Brouillette, there will be no condolences held at this time. A ceremony will take place at a later date that has yet to be determined.
Mrs. Jeanne Brouillette Robidas is survived by her children: Philippe (Mary Ann), Lorraine, Charles (Diane), Julie, Raymond (Claude), Pauline (Allan) and Marc (Linda); her sisters: Barbara and Helen (Roger); her 12 grandchildren, as well as her 3 great-grandchildren, and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 29, 2019
