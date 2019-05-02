Home

Jeanne (Brouillette) Robidas


1926 - 2019
Jeanne (Brouillette) Robidas Obituary
In Sherbrooke, on March 20, 2019, at the age of 93, passed away Mrs. Jeanne Brouillette, wife of the late Paul-André Robidas. She was ­formerly from Mansonville.
Cremation was entrusted to the: Complexe Funéraire Steve L. Elkas Inc., 4230 Rue Bertrand-Fabi, ­Sherbrooke, Qc.
Mrs. Jeanne Brouillette Robidas is ­survived by her children: Philippe (Mary Ann), Lorraine, Charles (Diane), Julie, Raymond (Claude), Pauline (Allan) and Marc (Linda); her sisters: Barbara and Helen (Roger); her 12 grandchildren, as well as her 3 great-grandchildren, and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Visitation will take place on ­Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Ste Famille church, 610 Papineau Street, ­Sherbrooke, J1E 1Y4, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate her life. Her ashes are to be buried at St-Michel ­cemetery, only her family will attend.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 3, 2019
