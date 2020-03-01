|
Passed peacefully at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa at the age of 66.
Predeceased by his parents Edith Marion Waldron (Lake) and Egbert Dan Waldron, sister Judy Irma, brother James Egbert (Linda Gilles), and sister Jewel Elaine (Charles Chute). Survived by brothers Jerry Anthony (Kim Roberts) and Joel David (Elizabeth Lavallee). A graduate of both Bishop's University (Bach. Of Science – Geography) and the Haileybury School of Mines, Jeff worked many years in the mining industry in northern Manitoba and later in Ontario. Upon retirement, he studied Speech Communications at the University of Waterloo. Following graduation he taught English for a number of years at a private school in Taipei, Taiwan. A serious stroke brought him back to Canada for recovery and he settled in Ottawa. Despite physical limitations he attended Algonquin College and received his diploma in photography. In ensuing years the love of his life, Sparky (a toy poodle), and his camera were always nearby.
Summer interment will be at the Eaton Cemetery with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA-Humane Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 2, 2020