HORTONVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA - Jerrold David "Jerry" Tribble – age 84, of Hortonville, NS passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 11, 2020 in the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville, NS. He was a son of James and Iris Tribble of Sherbrooke, QC. He lived in Sherbrooke, Montreal, North Hatley, Quebec and Hortonville, where he raised a boisterous family of six daughters and one son.
In 1976, Jerry purchased a lovely property overlooking Cape Blomidon and the Minas Basin and built his house (by himself) in Hortonville. Shortly after the house was built, he planted a vineyard, one of the first in the Annapolis Valley. After retiring as a Sales Manager for 3M Corporation, his time was spent in his vineyard and the Ken-Wo Golf Club. Whether it was after a round of golf or a day on his tractor, Jerry always enjoyed a cold beer and bullshitting with family and friends. Eventually golf became his favorite pastime and he stopped growing grapes to have more time to visit his children and grandchildren. It was a grand occasion whenever Grandma and Grandpa visited and always celebrated with large family meals and lots of clinking glasses. Jerry's legacy will include spirited family gatherings with much cheer and laughter.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Margaret with whom he shared 67 years of adventures; children, Linda Tribble of Wolfville, NS; Judy Munkittrick of Wolfville, NS; Petey Whyte (Ernie) of Calgary, AB; Graham Tribble (Kimberley) of Carstairs, AB; Jennifer Tribble of Edmonton, AB; Mary Clarke (Paul) of Medford, NS, and his brother, Richard (Denise) of Sherbrooke, QC. His numerous grandchildren include Tim Call (Melissa) of Priddis, AB; Travis Call (Krista) of Carstairs, AB; Bradley (Samantha), of Calgary, AB; Kira Polhill (Ed) of Cochrane, AB; Tyler Munkittrick of Mara, BC; Patrick Munkittrick of Halifax, NS; Chris Whyte of Abbotsford, BC; Scott Whyte of Calgary, AB; Alex Whyte (Steve) of Calgary AB; Robin Wettstein (Curtis) of Gilbert, AZ; Harrison Tribble (Anna) of Camrose, AB; Caroline Tribble of Muscat, Oman; Daina Riley (Jon) of Calgary AB; Carlene Anderson of Kelowna, BC; Maddie Clarke (Mero) of Ottawa, ON; and Zackary Clarke of Medford, NS. Jerry also boasted of his 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents (James and Iris); his sister, Gail Rothney; his twin brother, James Tribble; his daughter, Margaret Anderson; his grandsons, John Rock (Jennifer) and Clinton Munkittrick (Judy).
Cremation has taken place and a private interment will follow at a later date in the Lower Horton Cemetery. Kind thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff in the Valley Regional Hospital whose care for Jerry will forever be appreciated. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 13, 2020