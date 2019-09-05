|
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse ''Bender'' Henderson-Croteau. Jesse was one of a kind, a rebellious and flamboyant yet deeply gentle soul who lived life to the fullest in his own unique and unconventional way.
Left with fond memories are his parents, Margaret (Richard French), Michel, his brother, Dustin, sisters, Lydia (Dyllyn Tanguay), and Ashley (Martin Bergeron), nieces Alysha, Leah, Alexis, Ève and Ariane, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Given Jesse's untraditional style, in lieu of a formal funeral, family and friends are invited to pay their respects between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on September 21, 2019 at the Cookshire fairgrounds, located at 580 route 108, Cookshire-Eaton, Quebec. Following this, a party will be held in Jesse's honour, to celebrate his life and send him off with a bang. For any additional information and/or to confirm your presence on this day, please consult the Facebook event, ''Going on a bender-A FUNeral in honour of Jesse Bender''.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 6, 2019