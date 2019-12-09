|
|
It is with regret that we announce the passing of Mrs. Jessie Macfarlane at the CSSS Memphremagog, on December 6th, 2019, at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Doherty. Dear daughter of the late Donald Macfarlane and the late Dorothy Smith.
She leaves to mourn her children: Kimberley, Scott (Mary Buzzell), Merrechia (Yvon Paquet), Roger-Marc (Suzanne Laflamme); her grandchildren: Logan, Cole, Philippe, William, Samuel, Angelica, Amber, Jasmine, Shawn, Natasha, Isaiah-Jacob, Kassandra, Vanessa and Emilia; as well as her great-grandchildren whom she adored: Ashlee, Ayden, Wyatt and Malik. She is survived by her sister Beulah Choquette. She will also be missed by many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, J0B 3E0, on Thursday, December 12th from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment at a late date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 10, 2019