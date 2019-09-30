|
Suddenly at her home in Prescott, Ontario, on September 23, 2019, Joanne Nancy entered into rest at the age of 57. Beloved daughter of Robert & Phyllis Crack. Dearest mother of Amanda Godwin (Steve), Kristina Godwin, Gordon Godwin (Mackenzie). The father of their children Raymond Godwin. Her precious grandchildren Ethan, Landon, Jude. Dear sister of Brenda (Reggie Benoit), Karen (Brian Royea), Jeffrey Crack. Joanne also leaves to mourn many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home, 295, rue Principale Sud, Richmond Qc, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 12 p.m. to
2 p.m. Interment to follow at the Melbourne Ridge Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Joanne's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019