LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES ­BESSETTE
5034 FOSTER STREET
WATERLOO, QC J0E 2N0
(450) 539-1606
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:30 PM
St-Edouard du Mont-Carmel Church
Eastman, QC
Jocelyne Lavoie Page


1958 - 2020
Jocelyne Lavoie Page Obituary
At the CHUS Fleurimont, on March 7th, 2020, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Jocelyne Lavoie, wife of Mr. Keith Page, residing in Stukely-Sud.
Besides her husband Keith, she leaves to mourn her daughter: Ashley (Andrew Bracy). She was the mother of: the late Melissa Julie. She leaves to mourn her sister and brother: Donald, Georgette (Robert), Diane (Gérald), Félix (Anita), Mario (Carmen), Christian (Louise), Jean-Pierre (Claudette), Benoit (Brigitte); she was the sister-in-law of: Garth (Jane), Kenneth (Hélène), Judith (Victor), the late Gary, Stephen (Dorothy), the late Deborah (Bob), Diane (Dale); and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF WATERLOO, Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at the St-Edouard du Mont-Carmel Church in Eastman. Cremation will follow. Interment will be held at the South-Stukely Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fondation Canadienne du rein would be appreciated. www.rein.ca/
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
