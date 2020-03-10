|
|
At the CHUS Fleurimont, on March 7th, 2020, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Jocelyne Lavoie, wife of Mr. Keith Page, residing in Stukely-Sud.
Besides her husband Keith, she leaves to mourn her daughter: Ashley (Andrew Bracy). She was the mother of: the late Melissa Julie. She leaves to mourn her sister and brother: Donald, Georgette (Robert), Diane (Gérald), Félix (Anita), Mario (Carmen), Christian (Louise), Jean-Pierre (Claudette), Benoit (Brigitte); she was the sister-in-law of: Garth (Jane), Kenneth (Hélène), Judith (Victor), the late Gary, Stephen (Dorothy), the late Deborah (Bob), Diane (Dale); and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF WATERLOO, Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at the St-Edouard du Mont-Carmel Church in Eastman. Cremation will follow. Interment will be held at the South-Stukely Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fondation Canadienne du rein would be appreciated. www.rein.ca/
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020