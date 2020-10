On October 28th, 2020, Joe Blake, 79, lost a hard-fought battle with Covid-19 on top of his Alzheimer's Disease.He leaves to mourn his children Melissa, Melanie and Joel, and his grandchildren Tyler, Danielle, Jackson, and Jason.His remains will return home to the Danville Cemetery when the pandemic allows us to lay him to rest.Please visit his profile atto share your memories.