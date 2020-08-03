1/1
John Glover
1952-2020
At the Maison Aube-Lumière in Sherbrooke, on Friday, July 31st, 2020, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. John Glover, husband of Mrs. Carol Brault, residing in Knowlton. Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his children, Jill, Jennifer (David Aiblinger), Brigitte (Jeffrey Touchette) and Jeremy (Cynthia Duplessis). He also leaves his grandchildren, Mia, Joelle and Nicolas Guérin, Zaya and Seban Aiblinger, Olivia, Justin and Matthew Touchette, Maigan, Sarah and Andrew Sherrer, his brother, Kim Glover (Tamara Hadlock), his sister-in-law, Pauline Beaudoin, his nephews and nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will take place at the Pettes Cemetery in West Brome at a later date in complete privacy. Donations in his memory to the Canadian Cancer Society (www.cancer.ca) and/or to the Maison Aube-Lumière (http://aubelumiere.com/don/) would be appreciated. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Jacques Laplante, all the staff of the Maison Aube-Lumière, the CHUS Fleurimont as well as the staff of the oncology department of the B.M.P. de Cowansville for the support and care provided to Mr. Glover. Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY FUNERAL HOMES
Cowansville QC
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Desourdy Funeral Home
