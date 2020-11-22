Born in Montreal. Died on November 20th, 2020 after a long and well lived life.

John was known to his friends as Fox, as in Silver Fox, perhaps for the colour of his hair or for his savoir faire.

He was predeceased by his parents Mary (Keller) and John Karpluk as well as his brother Emile. John was proud of his European heritage and always made a point of celebrating Little Christmas on January 6th.

In his early teens, he was a Golden Gloves boxer in Montreal. In the early 60s he went on to graduate from McGill University in Education. He first taught at Lasalle Catholic High School before relocating to the Eastern Townships in 1969 where he was a guidance counsellor at Alexander Galt Regional High School, then at Champlain College in Lennoxville.

He enjoyed Friday ski excursions with friends at nearby ski hills and was an avid golfer in the summer. John could often be found having a pint or two at the Golden Lion Pub or Elmwood Hotel. He, for the most part, was a loner and a confirmed bachelor. He had a silken voice and sometimes could be encouraged to break into song with a stirring rendition of the Whiffenpoof Song.

With special thanks to Manor St. Francis, the CHUS, and the Maison Aube-Lumiere for their wonderful care and also to Dr. Zoltan Ferenczi and Dr. Patrick Richard.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

In memory of John, donations could be made to the Maison Aube-Lumiere, 30171 12 Avenue North, Sherbrooke, J1H 5H3

