John Martin "Johnny" Bruun

John Martin "Johnny" Bruun Obituary
Passed away in Calgary December 21, 2019 in his 62nd year. He was the son of the late Jack Bruun and Gladys Naylor. He leaves to mourn his spouse Mary Sandri, his daughter Jennifer Preston (Royce), his grandchildren Nova Lee, Maycee and Johlix; his brother Stephen (Josee Boisvert), the mother of his daughter Jamie Zwack; his stepson Scott Garcia (Samantha) and his children Zackary, Dominic and Hallie, as well as his uncles Bill Bruun ­(Raymonde Bourassa) Eugene Naylor (Jean Suitor), his cousins and his many friends in Waterville and ­Calgary. Predeceased by his aunts Nora Beaudoin (Leo) and Mary St. Laurent (Marc).
A celebration of his life and burial took place in Calgary January 4th, 2020.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at the Foothills Medical Center in Calgary for their excellent care of John following his motorcycle accident September 7th, 2019.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 17, 2020
