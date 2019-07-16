Resources More Obituaries for John Noble Hobbs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John "Jack" Noble Hobbs

1919 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email The family of Mr. John (Jack) Noble Hobbs sadly announces his recent passing on July 9th, 2019 at the Wales Home, Cleveland QC at the age of 99 years and 7 months. Jack had been so looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday and he almost made it! He was the dear son of the late Francis John Hobbs and Louisa Noble, brother of the late Joseph Hobbs (the late Hilda), and of his young sister, the late June Hobbs. Uncle to Linda Hobbs. Jack was the dear husband of the late Joan ­Holman, of the late Doris Hughes Gagnon and loving companion of the late Freda Perkins. He leaves to mourn his step-children Brian Gagnon (Heather), John Gagnon ­(Judith), Dave Gagnon (Linda), Jim Gagnon (Carrol) and Kathy Gagnon (Terry Wilkins) as well as all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack will be dearly missed by his cousins David Noble (Isabelle) and Jack Noble (Frankie) who cared for him throughout his life. The Gagnon family extends their heartfelt appreciation and thanks for all they did for Jack.

Jack loved life. He loved to be among his friends while playing cards and ­cribbage, shooting pool, golfing and curling. He especially loved sharing his ­stories over a cold glass of beer or a martini (with 3 olives). We loved to hear him talk about his experiences piloting the Halifax Bomber during WW2. We are all so proud that he fought in and survived a war that brought us all to where we are today. Jack's greatest love was music and he was so thankful to the Wales Home for allowing him to play his favourite songs on Saturday mornings over the past three years for his new-found family and friends.

As his grandson Cary said in a recent tribute to his grandfather: "He was a man of 99 years who was loved by many". Jack will be missed by his family and friends forever. God bless him.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held in the living room of the Wales Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, where refreshments will be served ­following the service. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Sherbrooke QC beside his late parents and his first wife.

The family wishes to sincerely thank all the Wales Home staff and caregivers for their kindness and excellent care. Jack knew many of you by name and was so grateful for all you did for him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wales Home Foundation, 506 Route 243 North, Cleveland QC J0B 2H0.