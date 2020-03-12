|
|
Passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Sherbrooke. John was born in Milan Quebec October 22nd, 1925. Son of Arthur Olson and Lillian Pehlemann. Predeceased by sisters Betty (Andrews) and Faith (Guay). John was an avid reader, especially historical books. He worked at several occupations across Canada during his younger years including several years in the Canadian Army.
Cremation has taken place. No service as per his request.
At the end of each visit John would offer a handshake and wish you "Have Luck".
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2020