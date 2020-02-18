Home

John Richard "Dick" Collinson

John Richard "Dick" Collinson, age 102, passed away on February 2, 2020 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. Born in Hebburn, Durham, England, he was the son of the late John Cunningham and Maria (Clarkson) Collinson. In Sherbrooke, he was Quality Control Supervisor, specializing in novelty yarns, at Paton Manufacturing Co. Ltd. woolen mill, until he retired in 1982. 
He enlisted with the RAF in 1939 and during the Second World War earned the 1939 Star, Burma Star, Defence Medal, and War Medal.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ada (Pat) Elizabeth Patriquin, a daughter Joan Woodley in Ontario, a son David (Edith) in British Columbia, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 19, 2020
