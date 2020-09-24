1/1
John Young
Passed away at home on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. John is a dear brother to George Young of Florida.
Dedicating 20 years at Central Bridge, John will be remembered for his hard work. He was a proud taxi driver in Trenton until he retired. John will be truly missed by many friends, including his friends Peter & Peggy and his fur companions Lady B, Lady PJ and his dog Jake. John was an animal lover and cared for his pets dearly.
Keeping with John's wishes, a private Graveside Service will take place at St. George's Anglican Cemetery, 2nd Dug Hill Rd., Trenton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Quinte Humane Society.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
