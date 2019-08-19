|
|
Peacefully passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Monday, August 5th, at the age of 70. Son of the late Henry Everett and the late Winona Brown.
Predeceased by his brothers Oland (Dorothy), Ernest, Albert, Wallace (Mary), Wilbur and Victor. He leaves to mourn his sisters, late Silvia (Robert), Edith (Daniel), Rose (Wesley), Winnie, (William) and Jessie (Roger), many nieces and nephews. Joe will be missed by his friends and caregivers from Knowlbanks and Excelsoins. Thanks to the staff.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 Knowlton Rd., Knowlton, QC on Thursday, August 22nd, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday, August 23rd, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., followed by the service at the funeral home. Rev. Judith Ball officiating.
Donations in his memory may be made to Owl's Head Cemetery or any charity of your choice would be appreciated (forms available at the funeral home).
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 20, 2019