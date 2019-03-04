Joyce Mary Blampin, age 97, of Saskatoon passed away on February 28, 2019 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joyce was born in Waterloo, Quebec to Lucy and Leonard Wright on May 16, 1921. Joyce and her brother Clifford were raised on a dairy and maple farm in the English township of South Stukley, Quebec. Joyce met Rowland Blampin shortly after they both enlisted in the Canadian Air forces for World War II. They were wed in Calgary, Alberta. After the war they started their family in Saint Basile. They had four children; Marilynn, David, Jennifer and Brian. Shortly after having their children they moved to Maniwaki, Quebec where they raised their children. Joyce was a homemaker and community volunteer who kept busy with her children, managing their home and cabin. She always had a wonderful garden and never missed a birthday sending heartfelt letters and cards. It brought her joy, spoiling her family with her baking and her hand knit goods. Joyce spent much of her retirement in Ottawa where she managed the library and was member of the bridge club. Joyce moved to Preston Park in Saskatoon in Sept. of 2016 to be closer to family whom all lived in the West. Joyce is survived by her children, Marilynn (Bob), Jennifer, Brian (Carla); her 9 grandchildren, her 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Joyce will be missed by all that knew her.

