It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a great lady, Joyce Chamberlain Dekker on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at the age of 82 at the CHUS in Fleurimont, following a 3-year battle with cancer.
Joyce leaves to mourn her close family and friends: Dallas Dessaint (Michel),
Jessica Dessaint (Leon), Dora Monette-Wood (Earl), Troy Winter (Lisa), Robert Conlin, Nancy Crowder-McCoy (John), Gilles Desbiens, her godson Francis Wood (Sabrina) and many, many friends too numerous to mention.
Joyce will be remembered for her tireless work with animals. She devoted her life to them and was founder of The Frontier Animal Society.
It was Joyce's wish to be cremated. It was also her request that she not be exposed or have a service. Donations can be made in her name to The Frontier Animal Society, 2405 Griffin Rd., Ogden, QC J0B3E3 or to Refuge Notre Dame des Bois, 18 Route du Parc, Notre Dame des Bois, QC J0B2E0.
Joyce, you will be missed by all who knew and loved you.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 6, 2020