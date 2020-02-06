|
At Centre d'Hébergement Nazaire-Piché in Lachine, on February 6th, 2020 at 5:30 a.m., Mrs. Joyce Tulloch Foley died quietly and peacefully with family present.
She leaves to mourn her children: Michael (Kali), Carol-Ann (Samuel); her grandchildren: Christopher, Nicolas, Alain, Annie, Samuel, Joyce, Charlotte, Daniel; her 11 great-grandchildren, and her nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of both Hebergement Nazaire-Piché and Les Pavillon LaSalle for their excellent care.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF WATERLOO, Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel.
Interment will be held at Waterloo Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 7, 2020