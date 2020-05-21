It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Judy, surrounded by her family on May 19th, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Jean-Guy Rathier.

She is survived by her loving sons Patrick (Adèle) and Philippe.

Proud grandmother of Zachary and Élodie.

She will be sadly missed by her sister Janet, brother John, nephew Bruno (Monique) and a very special person close to her heart Annie.

Will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends whose hearts she has touched through her journey in life.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care given to Judy by her doctors, nurses and the staff at La maison Aube-Lumière.

To honour her last wishes, there will be no funeral service.



