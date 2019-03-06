|
|
Peacefully at Hotel-Dieu on Monday, March 4th in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Lester. Dear mother of Lori (Neil), Trudy (Gary), late Kevin, Sue-Lane (Perry), Sherry (Doug), and Becky (Todd). Daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Cutler. Loving sister of Jackie (late Bert), Ann (Walter), Beverly (Delmar), and Val (Mike). Grandma to Michael (Jessica), Nicole (Carey), Bradley, Ryan (Holly), Kevin, Caitlin (Ryan), Lucas, Marcus, & Garrett. Great-Grandma to Hailey, Sebastian, Nathan, Autumn, Wolfgang, Lauren, & Derek.
Resting at Hatley United Church (Main Street, Hatley, QC) on Saturday, March 9th from 1 to 3 p.m. Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judith's memory to the or Canadian Diabetes Association.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019