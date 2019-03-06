Home

Peacefully at Hotel-Dieu on Monday, March 4th in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Lester. Dear mother of Lori (Neil), Trudy (Gary), late Kevin, Sue-Lane (Perry), Sherry (Doug), and Becky (Todd). Daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Cutler. Loving sister of Jackie (late Bert), Ann (Walter), ­Beverly (Delmar), and Val (Mike). Grandma to Michael (Jessica), Nicole (Carey), Bradley, Ryan (Holly), Kevin, Caitlin (Ryan), Lucas, Marcus, & ­Garrett. Great-Grandma to Hailey, Sebastian, Nathan, Autumn, Wolfgang, Lauren, & Derek.
Resting at Hatley United Church (Main Street, Hatley, QC) on ­Saturday, March 9th from 1 to 3 p.m. Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family ­requests donations be made in ­Judith's memory to the or Canadian Diabetes Association.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
