Miss Judith Hillman passed away at the CIUSS Estrie CHUS Pavillon ARGYLL, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 77 years of age. Daughter of the late Reta Elsie Jones Hillman and the late John Hillman. She is predeceased by her brother, John R. Hillman (Audrey Hillman), and her cherished nieces, Sara and Diana Hillman. She will also be missed by many friends.
A service will be held a later date, in the spring of 2020, (a 2nd publication will inform you of date and time of the service once established). In lieu of flowers, donations to the organisation of your choice will be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 3, 2020