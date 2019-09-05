Home

Judy (Gunter) Saffin 1944-2019

Judy (Gunter) Saffin 1944-2019
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS des Sources, Asbestos, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 74. Daughter of the late Clifford Gunter and Marguerite Bracey, she leaves to mourn her loving husband of 52 years, Francis, daughter Shelley (Tim), son Jeff (Marie-Josée), much-loved granddaughters Kiran and Maya, along with many ­relatives and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at the United Church in Danville, 43 rue Grove, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will take place prior to the service, starting at 12:30 p.m.  Interment will take place at the Danville Protestant Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 6, 2019
