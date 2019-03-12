Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Smith


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Smith Obituary
At the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on March 11, passed away Judy Smith (formerly of Mansonville). ­Survived by her husband Lyle Deyette, her children; Vicki (Matt), Jean-Leon (Pam), Steve, Chris and Wendy (Gilles), her brother ­Raymond and sister Mary as well as many other ­relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by mother Lucille Caya and father James Smith, as well as by brothers and sisters; Richard, Ransom, Sylvie, Lucy and Marjorie.
Family will receive condolences ­Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville, Qc, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
A small donation in the memory of Judy Smith would be appreciated in order to help with the funeral arrangements. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.