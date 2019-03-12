|
|
At the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on March 11, passed away Judy Smith (formerly of Mansonville). Survived by her husband Lyle Deyette, her children; Vicki (Matt), Jean-Leon (Pam), Steve, Chris and Wendy (Gilles), her brother Raymond and sister Mary as well as many other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by mother Lucille Caya and father James Smith, as well as by brothers and sisters; Richard, Ransom, Sylvie, Lucy and Marjorie.
Family will receive condolences Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville, Qc, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
A small donation in the memory of Judy Smith would be appreciated in order to help with the funeral arrangements. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019