June Foster

Hazel JUNE (Olney) Foster: In her 88th year, passed away peacefully at the Penticton Regional Hospital, Penticton, BC on August 13, 2020. Born in Danville, QC, daughter of Frank & Hazel Olney. Dear wife of the late Robert Foster, survived by her four daughters; Laura Lee (Michael), Roberta (Jack), Gayle (Gordon) and Kelly, along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Mildred (Mim) and brother-in-law Alden (Rusty). She will be dearly missed by her nephews Robert (Mary) and Brian (Marcia) Carr.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
