June (Robinson) George
1923-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 31st, 2020, June George (nee Robinson): peacefully passed away, born Aug 2, 1923 widow of Bernard Downman. Survived by her husband Graham George, her sister Bobby Cochrane, and June's children Susan Armitage nee Downman & Allan, Sandi MacKenzie nee Downman, Robert Downman & Patti, and Ted Downman & Roberta. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the staff of Excelsoins Knowlton for taking such good care of Mum. "She will be in our hearts forever and lives on and on through all of us."

Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
info@desourdy.ca
www.desourdy.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved