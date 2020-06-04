On May 31st, 2020, June George (nee Robinson): peacefully passed away, born Aug 2, 1923 widow of Bernard Downman. Survived by her husband Graham George, her sister Bobby Cochrane, and June's children Susan Armitage nee Downman & Allan, Sandi MacKenzie nee Downman, Robert Downman & Patti, and Ted Downman & Roberta. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Special thanks to the staff of Excelsoins Knowlton for taking such good care of Mum. "She will be in our hearts forever and lives on and on through all of us."Arrangements entrusted to:DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QCPHONE: 450-263-1212FAX: 450-263-9557www.desourdy.ca