June (Montgomery) Harrison


1929 - 2019
June (Montgomery) Harrison Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Hotel Dieu hospital on October 30, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Garth ­Harrison. Cherished mother of Liz (Steve) and Barb (Ian) and grandmother of Robyn. 
June leaves to mourn her brother Paul (Rilla). She was predeceased by her brothers Graydon (Ludell) and Dalton (Claris). She also leaves to mourn her sister-in-law Amy (Ron) Husk along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 
Visitation will take place at the Bury Cultural Center on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, ­November 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Trinity United Church in Cookshire with the Rev. Tami Spires officiating.  
Donations to the St. Paul's Rest Home (592 Main St. Bury QC J0B 1J0) or to the Bury Protestant Cemetery (c/o Valerie MacLeod, 568 Principale St., Bury, QC J0B 1J0) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
