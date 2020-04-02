|
Peacefully at the at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Thursday April 2, in her 89th year, passed away June Marie Holland, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Lamey, daughter of the late James Charles Holland and the late Marie Anne Rose Proulx, sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" Holland.
She leaves to mourn her dear friends, Richard and Margaret (Johnson) Lacroix, many more friends, too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to Marnie Douglas and Norma Sherrer for their kindness during June's times of need. Also thanks to Dr. Allen Phillips and Rev. David Lefreski and last but certainly not least, the wonderful doctors, nurses at the B.M.P. hospital for their excellent care. Because of the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BMP Hospital Foundation www.bmpfoundation.ca or the SPCA Montérégie or Emmanuel United Church in Cowansville would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 3, 2020