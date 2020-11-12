1/1
Justin Ernest Lowry
1925-2020
On November 6, 2020 at the CHSLD East Angus, Justin Ernest Lowry husband of the late Jeanne Ruth Merrill passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years. He was the oldest son of the late Robert Ernest Lowry and Eva Kingsley.
Justin leaves to mourn his children Rodney (Diane), Marlene, Janice (Randy), James (Georgia), Stephanie (Mike) and his grandchildren Tara (Jean-Sebastien), Jason (Maryse), Dawn-Marie Smith, Bradley, Morgan, Adam (Caitlin) Hartwell, Caleb and Marie-Jeanne Compagna and several great-grandchildren.
He also leaves to mourn his sister-in-law Theda (Late Roland), his brother Elden (Phylis) and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Donations can be made to the Sawyerville United Church in care of Theda Lowry.
The family is very grateful for the care and attention Dad received from the staff at the CHSLD in East Angus.


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
