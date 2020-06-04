Karole was the second daughter born to Gordon Conway and Gilberte Beaudoin. Raised in the Eastern Townships in a bilingual home, she left Sherbrooke to study at Loyola College (Concordia University). She volunteered for a full year at L'Arche in France with Jean Vanier before returning to complete a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology at McGill University. Upon completion of her Master's she moved to BC beginning a career with the BC Government. From Policy Analyst to Program Manager and Director, Karole proved her love of teaching, leading the way in instilling innovative practices. Leaving Vancouver Island for Kamloops she worked as a Director at KRCC and throughout her career, she promoted change inspiring many to think outside of the box and not fear change.

Retired, she gave of her time visiting the elderly with her faithful companion Patches. Karole loved the mountains and became a seasoned hiker lately accompanied by her new dog, Oscar. She loved her 'little house' with its sumptuous garden always ready to entertain her wide circle of friends. She remained very attached to her sister Sandra (Daniel LeBlanc) back in Quebec and to their two daughters Kelly Le Blanc (Jerome Dupras) and Ariane (David Quirion). Over the years, her nieces gave her six grand nephews and nieces to love and dote on: Louis, Theodore and Claire Dupras and Renaud, Jules and Maxime Quirion.

Karole's Conway-LeBlanc family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the love and attention lavished on her by her many dear friends during the past 17 months dealing with a severe cancer. A special thank you to dear Kelly, Terry and Diana. Also, sincere appreciation and thanks to Dr. Proctor an exceptional oncologist and heartfelt thanks to Dr. du Preez, Karole's family physician who cared for Karole way beyond the line of duty. Accompanying her in this last journey, Dr. Proctor and Dr. du Preez were instrumental in making her journey less of a struggle and more of a challenge allowing Karole to get the most out of her remaining time. The family also wishes to thank the staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for the caring and comfort services given to Karole in her last few days spent with them.

Peacefully with friends by her side she waved Au revoir. Her spirit continues to reach out to all whom she loved. Her desire was to return to her roots, Quebec, but part of her spirit will always remain in her adoptive lieu, British Columbia. Karole created a wonderful world around her and for this she will forever remain alive in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, Karole requested that donations be offered to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice of Kamloops or any cause which you hold to heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store