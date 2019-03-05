Home

Kathleen (George) Dalton


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen (George) Dalton Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS ­Fleurimont on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in her 73rd year. 
Loving wife of Robert (Bob) and dear mother of Heidi (Tony), Tim (Annie), Jason and loving grandmother of ­Daphnée, Guillaume, Kaitlyn and Taylor.
Survived by her brother Gordie (Patty) and sisters-in-law Pat (Jean), Janice (Serge) and Annette (the late Walter) and ­predeceased by her sister Peggy and brother Robert.
She also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends. 
Visitation will take place at the Cass ­Funeral Home Richmond, 295 Principale Street South, Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A graveside service will take place at a later date. 
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lampe Foundation, 1760 Chemin Ayer's Cliff, St. Catherine-de-Hatley, Quebec J0B 1W0 or online Canada Helps.org!  would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
