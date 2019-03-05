|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in her 73rd year.
Loving wife of Robert (Bob) and dear mother of Heidi (Tony), Tim (Annie), Jason and loving grandmother of Daphnée, Guillaume, Kaitlyn and Taylor.
Survived by her brother Gordie (Patty) and sisters-in-law Pat (Jean), Janice (Serge) and Annette (the late Walter) and predeceased by her sister Peggy and brother Robert.
She also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home Richmond, 295 Principale Street South, Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lampe Foundation, 1760 Chemin Ayer's Cliff, St. Catherine-de-Hatley, Quebec J0B 1W0 or online Canada Helps.org! would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019