Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Memphre­magog, on March 2nd, 2019 at the dawn of her 83rd year. Dear wife of the late Robert Fisher and daughter of the late Clarence Hill and the late Elizabeth Thompson, formerly from Rock Island.

She leaves to mourn her beloved daughters Elizabeth (Réjean) and Diane (Dwayne); her grandchildren: Simon (Amy), Anika (Max) and Krysten as well as her great-grandchildren: Riley, Gerald and Micah. She was ­predeceased by her brother Larry (Linda). She will be missed as well by her brother-in-law Guy Fisher (Yolande), her nephew Scott (Laurie) Hill and nieces Cindy (Paul) Garbutt and Cindy Hill. She also leaves many other relatives and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

Due to her love for animals, donations in her memory can be made to the Lennoxville Pet Connection, 1730, rue Wellington S, Sherbrooke, QC, J1M 1K9. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 6, 2019