Born March 19, 1940 in Lachute QC. Daughter of the late Harold and Marjorie Maslin (Mount).

After suffering debilitating arthritis for years, Kathy chose to end her life on February 8, 2019 at the Hotel Dieu hospital in Sherbrooke, with her dear friend Carol Coates at her side. She is survived by her husband Jean Thibeault and his daughter Geneviève, former husband Norman Longworth, and Armstrong, ­Shearsmith, and Mount relatives. A longtime resident of Bishopton, Kathy will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. She inherited a love of gardening from her grandfather, Rev. Alan Mount, and shared it with others through her gardening columns in the Sherbrooke Record. As per her wishes, no service will be held, and cremation has taken place.

Her ashes will be buried with her ­parents in Lachute at a later date.

Special thanks to Carol Oates and the caregivers at the Hotel Dieu ­hospital. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 22, 2019