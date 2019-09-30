Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Stanford Edgar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Stanford Edgar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Stanford Edgar Obituary
After a three-year battle with Alzheimer's, Kathy began her eternal journey on August 18, 2019 five days after her 79th birthday. Her sister Judy and close friends remained at her bedside while Kathy was receiving loving care at Foyer Sutton.
She was preceded by her husband Joseph Edgar and son JoJo.
Kathy's commitments to community included Secretary for the Quebec Sherbrooke Presbytery, Senior Elder/ Secretary for Sutton's Calvary United Church, Secretary/Treasurer of the Legion, Sutton Valley Council (Market) and held numerous volunteer positions. Most of these notes were taken in shorthand and transcribed, not on a computer but a typewriter with no "spell check". Her wonderful smile, infectious laugh and carefree attitude made her a joy to be around.
There will be a celebration of her life on October 5, 11 a.m., at Grace Anglican Church in Sutton.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.