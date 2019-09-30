|
After a three-year battle with Alzheimer's, Kathy began her eternal journey on August 18, 2019 five days after her 79th birthday. Her sister Judy and close friends remained at her bedside while Kathy was receiving loving care at Foyer Sutton.
She was preceded by her husband Joseph Edgar and son JoJo.
Kathy's commitments to community included Secretary for the Quebec Sherbrooke Presbytery, Senior Elder/ Secretary for Sutton's Calvary United Church, Secretary/Treasurer of the Legion, Sutton Valley Council (Market) and held numerous volunteer positions. Most of these notes were taken in shorthand and transcribed, not on a computer but a typewriter with no "spell check". Her wonderful smile, infectious laugh and carefree attitude made her a joy to be around.
There will be a celebration of her life on October 5, 11 a.m., at Grace Anglican Church in Sutton.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 1, 2019