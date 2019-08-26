|
With sorrow, disbelief and gratitude for her amazingly good and long life, we announce the gentle, graceful, dignified passing of Kathryn Idell Pettes Crandall, peacefully at her home in Knowlton, Quebec, with her cherished daughter, Deirdre Susan Elizabeth Crandall, holding her tenderly in her arms.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman MacDonald Crandall (1915-1982), and cherished son, Tyler Jay Crandall (1946-1990), and cherished siblings Mary (Molly) Louise Pettes, (Guy Mason, Larence Delmar MacClintock), Jeremiah Curtis Pettes, Evelyn Maude Pettes ( (Howard Davison Hyman, Frank MacDonald), Florence May Pettes, (Charles Porteous.Thornton), Heber Austin Pettes, (Marion Bell McLauglin).
Grandmother of Scott MacDonald Marks (Kelly Jean Purkis), and Ted Marks (Rebecca Jane Marks), Great-Grandmother of Michael Lisle Bynoe, Kathleen Jennifer Boynoe, Logan John Donald Marks, Summer Jayne Marks, Samuel Ross Marks, and Great-Great Grandmother of Payton Bynoe.
Kathryn was born in Knowlton, Quebec and proudly lived her entire life there. She was the youngest daughter of Austin Wheeler Pettes and Delilah May Curtis, Grand-Daughter of Jeremiah Charles Pettes and Susan Charlotte Wheeler, Grand-Daughter of Tyler Baxter Curtis and Delilah May Colton, Great-Niece of Nathanial Pettes and Narcissa Farrand Pettes, who in 1894 established the Pettes Memorial Library in Knowlton, the oldest free rural library in Quebec.
Kathryn will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors, too numerous to mention here and can be viewed on the website at www.desourdy.ca
A service in celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Knowlton, on Saturday, October 5, visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m., light reception to follow in the church hall.
It was Kathryn's long expressed wish that she be able to live at home for all the days of her life, and with the support of family and a remarkable team of caring, compassionate professionals, her wish was fulfilled.
Deepest appreciation to Dr. William Barakett, Dr. Dominique Desy, Dr. Isabelle Nicolas, Carole Champigny RN, Nicole Lefebvre RN, Steve Pelletier, CLSC Social Worker, Barbara Burbank, Valerie Dymond and Pharmacy Uniprix Jean-Marc Bélanger.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory will be gratefully received by the Pettes Memorial Library, the Brome County Historical Society, or other charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the Désourdy Funeral Home,101 rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC J2K 0L3, 450-263-1212, www.desourdy.ca.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 27, 2019