1/1
Keith Belanger
1932-2020
Passed peacefully at home on September 23, 2020, in his 89th year. Keith "Keefo" will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband to Birgit "Birgy" (Tuxen) Belanger. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Alyson (Ray May) and stepchildren (nee Mackenzie) Cameron (Lisa Belanger), Alan (Yani Perez), Andrea (Owen Crisp) and Ian (Francine Agagnier), as well as grandchildren, Dane, Olivia, Emily, Alex and Anna, and extended family. Keith was an avid year-round sport's enthusiast enjoying time sailing and living "the good life" with Birgit on Brome Lake. In the fall, his interests turned to the NFL and a passion for the New England Patriots. In winter, he embraced downhill skiing, carving fresh powder on our local, beloved Glen Mountain, as well as Western Canada and the New England States.
Donations can be made to the BMP Hospital www.bmpfoundation.ca and/or Brome Lake First Responders. A private "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
