Ken Williams


1931 - 2019
Ken Williams Obituary
Peacefully at home, as per his wishes, on September 1, 2019, at the age of 88, passed away Mr. Ken Williams, husband of the late Mrs. Marilyn Crouse, residing in Eastman.
He leaves to mourn his son: Alexander (Catherine Ferland), his sister: Eleanor, his brother-in-law: Stephen Crouse (Sandra), as well as his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to offer special thanks to Bernard Gratton for his ­dedication.
The cremation took place in Granby at the crematorium Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette.
The family will be hosting relatives and friends at Mr. Ken Williams' ­residence at 19 McRobie Street, ­Eastman, on Saturday, September 14th starting at 1 p.m., followed by the ­Celebration of his Life at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada as well as the Mariners House of Montreal would be appreciated. Forms are available ­online https://alzheimer.ca/fr/Home https://www.marinershouse.ca/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 6, 2019
