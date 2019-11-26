|
Passed away after a long battle with cancer, at the Maison Aube-Lumière in Sherbrooke, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the of of 74. Kenmore (Ken) Black was the loving son of the late John James Black and the late Doris Lee and the dear husband of Carol Thibodeau, living in Sherbrooke.
Family and friends will meet at the Steve L. Elkas Complex, 4230 Bertrand-Fabi, Sherbrooke, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service in the complex chapel at 11:00 a.m.
Mr. Black leaves to mourn his wife: Carol Thibodeau; his son: Eric Black (Isabelle); his grandchildren: Marjorie, Erika, Alicia; his sister: Wanita Marshall (Valin) – Vancouver, BC; his sister-in-law: Suzanne Austin (David) – Arizona; the mother of his son: Lauriane Phaneuf; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jean-Francois Castilloux and Dr. Patrick Richard as well as everyone at the CHUS-Fleurimont and the Maison Aube-Lumière for the kind and professional care given to Mr. Black. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maison Aube-Lumière, 3071, 12th Ave. North, Sherbrooke, QC, J1H 5H3 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 27, 2019