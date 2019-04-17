Born at home in Scotstown, QC, to Dannie and Annie on April 28, 1937, Kenneth Albert Campbell passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital the morning of April 12 with family at his side after a nine-month struggle that he managed with tremendous grace and will. A lifelong fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dad cheered 10 Leafs Stanley Cup wins...though none ­recently! He is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Patsy ­(Patricia nee McGregor) and his sons Donald (Jo-Anne) and Murray, grandchildren Sara (Matt), Krista, CST. Andrew (RCMP) and Katie. Brother of Norman (Soup, the late Betty) and brother-in-law of Frank (Richard), Brian (Sandra) and Peter (Cathy), the late Jim, Stewart (Adeline) and by many beloved nephews and nieces and their children. Dad was a humble, wise and caring man who loved family and friends, his home of 47 years in McKellar Park (where the doors were always open to any), the Leafs and Blue Jays, old time country music (especially the legends of the Ottawa Valley like Wilf ­Arsenault) and laughter over an occasional, cold O'Keefe Ale, then in later years, an Export at the Ottawa Nepean Canadians Sports Club almost every Saturday afternoon with Mom. Nicknamed "Ezinicki" as a kid after Hockey Hall of Famer Bill Ezinicki, Dad always thought Doug Harvey was the best hockey player ever...though that Bobby Orr kid was pretty good too. He was a lifelong friend of Ronnie (Gail) MacDonald (who kept him alive on the ice as a youth) and as an adult Ossie McNeely (the late Gwen) and Billy (Deanna) Ferguson. Many good times, late nights and vacations were spent in their company. Visitation Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at

Westboro Chapel of Tubman Funeral Home

403 Richmond Road at Roosevelt, Ottawa, ON

Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow a few doors east at the Westboro Legion (Branch 480, 391 Richmond Road), where Dad was a longtime member and supporter.

