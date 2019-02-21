|
Peacefully with family by his side, Ken passed away on February 19, 2019 at the CHSLD Foyer Sutton in his 88th year.
He leaves his children: Debbie (Bart Hopwood-Jones) and Sharon (Robert Lane) of Calgary, and Robert (Mélanie Tétreault) of Shefford; his grandchildren: Karen Gimenez (Kristopher) and Bryan Hopwood-Jones; Derek (Lauren), Scott (Dezzie) and Ken (Katie) Bairstow; Julianne and Jeremy Ossington; as well as great-granddaughter Shelby Bairstow.
Predeceased by his wife Joyce (Maynes) and his companion Muriel (Pow).
Fondly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Pinewood Cemetery in Granby this summer. Date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at the CHSLD Foyer Sutton for their wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the "Bénévolat du Centre d'Accueil Foyer Sutton Inc", 50 rue Western, Sutton, Quebec J0E 2K0 would be much appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019