Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ossington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ossington


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Ossington Obituary
Peacefully with family by his side, Ken passed away on February 19, 2019 at the CHSLD Foyer ­Sutton in his 88th year.    
He leaves his children: Debbie (Bart ­Hopwood-Jones) and Sharon (Robert Lane) of Calgary, and Robert (Mélanie Tétreault) of Shefford; his grandchildren: Karen Gimenez (Kristopher) and Bryan ­Hopwood-Jones; Derek (Lauren), Scott (Dezzie) and Ken (Katie) Bairstow; ­­­­­Julianne and Jeremy Ossington; as well as great-granddaughter Shelby Bairstow.
Predeceased by his wife Joyce (Maynes) and his companion Muriel (Pow). 
Fondly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Pinewood Cemetery in Granby this ­summer. Date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at the CHSLD Foyer Sutton for their wonderful care and support.  
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the "Bénévolat du Centre d'Accueil Foyer Sutton Inc", 50 rue Western, ­Sutton, Quebec J0E 2K0 would be much appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.