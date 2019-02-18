|
PhD in Education, University of Toronto
With sadness we announce the passing of Ken Willis on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 99 years.
He is mourned by his wife Beverley (née Gilbert), and his son and family, David and Maya Willis, grandchildren Aaron and Lara.
A native of Sherbrooke, Ken graduated from Sherbrooke High School and Bishop's University.
His life was devoted to working with young people, as teacher, administrator and guidance counselor in high schools, and as co-founder and co- director of Wilvaken, a summer camp for children, where his philosophies about living in a community, learning from one another, and caring for our environment are still taught.
Donations in memory of Ken may be made to a local food bank or The Canadian Red Cross.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 19, 2019