Kenneth Roger John Stevenson


1943 - 2019
Kenneth Roger John Stevenson Obituary
Ken met a quiet end this past December in ­Courtney-Comox, British Columbia after a five-year battle with ­cancer.

Predeceased by his father Ernest Stevenson of East Angus/Cookshire and his mother Gisèle Aubin of East Angus, he leaves to mourn his wife, Paula Lavell of ­England; his sons Scott (Vanessa) of Island Brook, ­Quebec, and Greg (Corinna) of Sayward, BC; his grandchildren ­Verity and Nathan in Montreal and Dakota in BC; and his siblings Louise in Kingston, Patricia in Ottawa, Carol in Halifax, and Bruce in North Hatley.

Ken's career as an accountant followed a meteoric path, eventually ending in the early 1990s after serving as chair of Coopers & Lybrand. He consulted for various ­organizations thereafter, as he and Paula moved to ­different destinations across the continent, first South Carolina; then Oregon; Powell River, British Columbia; and finally Courtney-Comox.

He and Paula requested no visits in his final weeks, no death notices, and no funeral or memorial services. Ken's family will nonetheless hold a private ­celebration of life in North Hatley this month. Donations may be made in his name to Bishop's University, the BC Cancer Agency, Mental Health Estrie, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
