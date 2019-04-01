|
Passed away at the BMP Hospital, on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the age of 90, husband of the late Esther Moynan Laraway, and longtime resident of Glen Sutton, QC.
He leaves behind his daughters, Kendra (Kevin) and Janet; his stepsons, Terry (Linda), Lanny and the late Jimmy O'Regan; his grandchildren, Brendan and Melanie; his nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was also predeceased by his brother Robert and his sister Beverley.
Kenneth enjoyed his career as a lineman for both Southern Canada Power and Hydro-Québec. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, skidooing and cutting wood. He loved reading books on the Old West and Yukon Gold Rush.
A celebration of his life and private burial will take place at a later date.
"The End of the Trail"
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 2, 2019