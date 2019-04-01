Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Laraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wells Laraway


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Wells Laraway Obituary
Passed away at the BMP Hospital, on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the age of 90, husband of the late Esther Moynan Laraway, and longtime resident of Glen Sutton, QC.
He leaves behind his daughters, Kendra (Kevin) and Janet; his stepsons, Terry (Linda), Lanny and the late Jimmy O'Regan; his grandchildren, Brendan and Melanie; his nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was also predeceased by his brother Robert and his sister Beverley.
Kenneth enjoyed his career as a ­lineman for both Southern Canada Power and Hydro-Québec. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed ­hunting, skidooing and cutting wood. He loved reading books on the Old West and Yukon Gold Rush.
A celebration of his life and private burial will take place at a later date.
"The End of the Trail"
Condolences may also be expressed via our website at: www.complexebm.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex
402 rue de la Rivière, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
FAX: 450-266-6057
www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.