1969 - 2019
Kimberly Grey Obituary
Kimberly Grey passed away at the CHUS-Hotel Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the age of 49. She was the daughter of the late Gene Grey and the late Betty Jacklin living in Sherbrooke (Lennoxville). Kim leaves to mourn her husband Gordie Nobes; loving children: Ashley (Shayne Lasenba), Jacob (Alicia French); her cherished grandson Emerson; her brother and sisters: the late Patty (Pierre), David (Marilyn), Kathleen (Donald), Nancy (Nick); her mother-in-law: Helen Nobes; her brothers and sisters-in-law; Dean (Rita), Cindy (Rob), as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces other friends and relatives.
A private service will be held at the Malvern Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the personnel of the CHUS-Fleurimont (ICU 9th floor) and CHUS-Hotel Dieu (ICU 3rd floor) for their kind and ­professional care given to Kim.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 1, 2019
